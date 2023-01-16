UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Situation Discussed With Pakistan's Mission Head

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 06:53 PM

The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) held an in-house meeting with Pakistan's Head of Mission in Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani

The meeting was chaired by ISSI Director General Sohail Mahmood and CAMEA Director Amina Khan, and attended by the CAMEA research team.

During the meeting, myriad dimensions of the situation in Afghanistan and the Pakistan-Afghanistan relations were discussed.

Amina Khan apprised the head of mission of the various research and outreach activities undertaken by CAMEA relating to Afghanistan and the adjoining regions.

