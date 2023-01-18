Afghanistan situation, Pak-Afghan relations discussed at CAMEA roundtable

A roundtable discussion on the 'Evolving Situation in Afghanistan and the Way Forward for Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations' was organized by the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A roundtable discussion on the 'Evolving Situation in Afghanistan and the Way Forward for Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations' was organized by the Centre for Afghanistan, middle East & Africa (CAMEA) here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Primary focus of the deliberations at the roundtable, chaired by ISSI Director General Sohail Mahmood was on the situation in Afghanistan as well as Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Besides the security aspects, the political, economic, trade, investment, people-to-people, and connectivity dimensions of the bilateral relationship were discussed in detail, an ISSI news release on Wednesday said.

The participants shared their assessments and recommendations for the way forward.

The participants included former ambassadors Qazi Humayun, Tariq Azizuddin, Aziz Ahmad Khan and Abrar Hussain, Executive Director for the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) Imtiaz Gul; author Zahid Hussain, Member Development Communication of Planning Commission Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed; analysts Brig (retd) Mehboob Qadir and Hassan Khan; and journalists Rashid Safi and Haroon Rashid.

Director General (AIT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saad Ahmed Warriach also attended the roundtable. Director CAMEA Ms Amina Khan and members of her research team were also present.