Afghanistan Situation Requires Sustained Int'l Engagement: Qureshi

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said situation in Afghanistan required sustained international engagement and called for solidarity and support to the people of the neighbouring country.

"At this critical juncture, it was vitally important to remain in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and extend support to them, both in the humanitarian arena and for economic sustenance," the foreign minister said in a telephonic conversation with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission.

The foreign minister shared Pakistan's perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

He stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of crucial importance for Pakistan and the region. Consistent with Pakistan's long-standing stance, the foreign minister underlined the importance of an inclusive political solution.

Qureshi expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would work together to achieve that end.

For its part, he reaffirmed, Pakistan would continue to support all efforts in this direction.

He underlined that the highest priorities remained ensuring safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans.

Qureshi noted that Pakistan remained in close contact with the regional and international partners.

He briefed Borrell of his interactions with several counterparts from Europe. Underlining the importance of the regional perspective, Foreign Minister Qureshi informed Josep Borrell about his upcoming visit to the neighbouring countries to coordinate on issues relating to the situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan's efforts to facilitate evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.

Qureshi assured full support of the Government of Pakistan to the EU in their evacuation efforts.

It was agreed by both sides to remain in contact and to coordinate closely on the evolving situation.\932

