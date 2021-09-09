UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Terms US Position About Blacklist Violation Of Doha Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Afghanistan terms US position about blacklist violation of Doha deal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Afghanistan on Thursday termed latest US position regarding blacklist, a violation of Doha Agreement.

Pentagon officials remarked that some cabinet members of the Islamic Emirate or family members of late Haqqani were still on the US blacklists.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement issued to media said the Islamic Emirate considered this position a clear violation of the Doha Agreement which was neither in the interest of the United States nor Afghanistan.

He said the family of Haqqani Sahib was part of Islamic Emirate and did not have a separate name or organizational setup. Similarly, in Doha Agreement all officials of the Islamic Emirate without any exception were part of interaction with the US and should have been removed from the UN and US blacklists, a demand which still remains valid, he added.

Mujahid said that America and other countries were making such provocative statements and trying to meddle the internal affairs of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate condemns it in the strongest terms.

He said such remarks by US officials were a repetition of past failed experiments and such positions detrimental for America.

" We urge that these incorrect policies be immediately reversed through diplomatic interactions", Mujahid said.

