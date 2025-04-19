Afghanistan Visit Aimed At Security, Refugee Policy, And Regional Ties: Aqeel Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday termed Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Kabul a major diplomatic step that was long overdue and came at a critical time for regional security.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that coordination with Afghanistan is key to addressing cross-border threats.
Malik said regional powers have their own interests, but Pakistan prioritizes cooperation with China under CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative.
He also clarified that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP leaders support the Green Pakistan Initiative. “Zardari welcomed the project. Naveed Qamar expressed no objection to the canal,” he said.
Malik confirmed the Prime Minister will soon call a coalition meeting to address any reservations. “The project serves national interest. It ensures food security and sustainable development,” he said.
He added that water allocations will follow the 1991 Water Accord, and the private sector will be encouraged to play its part.
