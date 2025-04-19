Open Menu

Afghanistan Visit Aimed At Security, Refugee Policy, And Regional Ties: Aqeel Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Afghanistan visit aimed at security, refugee policy, and regional ties: Aqeel Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday termed Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Kabul a major diplomatic step that was long overdue and came at a critical time for regional security.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that coordination with Afghanistan is key to addressing cross-border threats.

Malik said regional powers have their own interests, but Pakistan prioritizes cooperation with China under CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also clarified that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP leaders support the Green Pakistan Initiative. “Zardari welcomed the project. Naveed Qamar expressed no objection to the canal,” he said.

Malik confirmed the Prime Minister will soon call a coalition meeting to address any reservations. “The project serves national interest. It ensures food security and sustainable development,” he said.

He added that water allocations will follow the 1991 Water Accord, and the private sector will be encouraged to play its part.

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

7 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

7 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

7 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

7 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

7 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

7 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

8 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan