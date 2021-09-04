UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Biggest Money Exchange Market Opens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 09:10 PM

Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market opens

Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market Sarai Shahzada opened on Saturday in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market Sarai Shahzada opened on Saturday in Kabul.

This was informed in a statement issued by Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid to media persons.

Central bank-De Afghanistan, in a statement, said that the people and money exchangers can resume their activities as per their normal routine.

The decision was taken, unanimously, after consultations with the council of the market.

"People can go and restart their financial deals as normal. We promise to bring more facilities in banking services across the country," the statement said.

