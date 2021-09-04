(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market Sarai Shahzada opened on Saturday in Kabul.

This was informed in a statement issued by Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid to media persons.

Central bank-De Afghanistan, in a statement, said that the people and money exchangers can resume their activities as per their normal routine.

The decision was taken, unanimously, after consultations with the council of the market.

"People can go and restart their financial deals as normal. We promise to bring more facilities in banking services across the country," the statement said.