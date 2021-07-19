UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan’s Decision To Call Back Ambassador, Diplomatic Staff Unfortunate: FO

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:33 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2021) Pakistan said that decision of Afghanistan to call its ambassador and senior diplomats back from Pakistan is unfortunate and regrettable.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said the reported abduction and assault of Ambassador's daughter in Islamabad is being investigated and followed-up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

He said the security of the Ambassador, his family and personnel of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up.

The Foreign Secretary met the Ambassador of Afghanistan, highlighted all the steps taken by the Government in this context and re-assured him of full cooperation.

He said Pakistan hopes that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision.

