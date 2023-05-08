UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan’s FM Denies Ban On Girls’ Education

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 08, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ education

The acting foreign minister expresses desire for increased partnership and joint investments between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2023) Amid ongoing talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan to find a solution to the decades-long conflict in the region, the interim Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, assured Pakistan on Monday that his country would not allow its soil to be used against them. Muttaqi made the statement during a ceremony held in Islamabad, where he also denied reports that Afghanistan had banned girls' education, stating that they had never declared it un-Islamic.

"We never said that girls’ education is un-Islamic or that we will ban it," Muttaqi said. "Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to show flexibility to solve problems. Both countries have to move towards a bright future together.

Joint investments will have to be made in rail, road, corridor projects."

The Afghan Foreign Minister further reiterated his country's commitment to peace in the region, saying that Afghanistan had fulfilled its responsibility regarding the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group responsible for several deadly attacks in Pakistan. He revealed that Afghanistan had facilitated a meeting between Pakistan and the TTP to find a solution to the issue, adding that they want peace in Pakistan at all costs.

Muttaqi also highlighted the significant achievements of the interim government, which he claimed were being recognized.

