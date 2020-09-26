UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Ghani Sends Invitation To Pakistani Leader Imran Khan For Official Visit - Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:42 PM

Afghanistan's Ghani Sends Invitation to Pakistani Leader Imran Khan for Official Visit - Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sent an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, for an official visit, the press department of the Afghan Presidential Palace said in a press release on Saturday following telephone talks between the two leaders

KABUL (UrduPoint News - 26th September, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sent an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, for an official visit, the press department of the Afghan Presidential Palace said in a press release on Saturday following telephone talks between the two leaders.

"Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke by telephone yesterday about bilateral relations, the peace process and the establishment of a ceasefire in Afghanistan," the press release read.

During the talks, Ghani stressed the need for a lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan and also extended an invitation to Khan to conduct an official visit in due course.

Khan extended his gratitude to his Afghan counterpart for the invitation, according to the press release.

"We fully support the establishment of a ceasefire in Afghanistan and thank the president for his invitation to visit Kabul in the near future," the Pakistani prime minister was quoted as saying.

In early September, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Sputnik in an exclusive interview that peace and prosperity in Afghanistan would also have a "direct positive impact" for Pakistan.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are ongoing in the Qatari capital of Doha. The intra-Afghan negotiations began upon the completion of a prisoner exchange process, which was commenced following the signing of a peace deal between the insurgent group and the United States back in February.

