ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday categorically said that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for subversive and terrorism activities against Pakistan.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said that Pakistan had paved the ways in restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan worked hard in the Afghan-peace talks to establish permanent peace there and urged the world countries to recognize its sincere efforts in that regard.

Dr Mooed Yusuf said,"We are committed from day one that military is not solution of Afghanistan problem. A political solution should be traced out of the issue."He underlined the need to play a mediator role between Afghanistan government and Taliban for talks to settle down the matters amicably.