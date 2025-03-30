Afghans Celebrate Eid In KP Amid Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the provincial capital Peshawar, Afghan refugees celebrated Eid ul Fitr on Sunday under strict security measures.
As per reports, Afghan migrants residing in various areas, including the Khorasan Camp on Charsadda Road and the merged districts, offered Eid prayers.
In Bajaur, Eid-ul-Fitr was also observed today, with congregational prayers held under high security. Police personnel were deployed at mosques and Eidgahs to ensure safety. After the prayers, people exchanged Eid greetings, shared gifts, and embraced each other in a display of festive joy.
It is worth noting that Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated across Pakistan on Monday, pending the announcement from the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which is set to convene today for moon sighting.
