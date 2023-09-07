Open Menu

Afghan's Induction In KP Police Being Probed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Afghan's induction in KP police being probed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Internal Accountability of Enquiry Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has sought record of induction of an alleged Afghan national in provincial police force.

The police department on Thursday said the record of the induction of an alleged Afghan national had been handed over to the Internal Accountability Department for scrutiny.

The inquiry was initiated after induction of an Afghan national namely Abn e Ameen was reported into the KP police force.

The inducted constable was alleged of being an Afghan national and acquiring Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of Pakistan through illegal means before his induction in KP police.

