Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct organization is vital for peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas.

There are reports and evidence regarding terrorists groups operating from Afghan soil to sabotage peaceful environment in KP and Balochistan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Afghan authorities must acknowledge the humanitarian services of Pakistan for millions of Afghan refugees, he said adding that a large number of Afghan people are still earning their livelihood from different parts of Pakistan. Extra-ordinary efforts are needed to strengthen relations between the two neighborly countries, he stated.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), political role for important national affairs, he said PTI members are playing politics for the personal interest of their party founder.

He said that PTI should come forward for talks and taking part in the discussion of major national issues including terrorism.

About the role of Pakistan Peoples Party for convincing PTI for talks, he said, we will welcome positive gesture of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to invite PTI for dialogue for resolving political issues.

To a question about Palestine's plight, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif always raised the issue of Palestine people at highest forum.

To another question about Balochistan issue, he said Nawaz Sharif had a history of development projects for Balochistan areas. He assured that Nawaz Sharif would play a role for peace, and prosperity of Balochistan's people.