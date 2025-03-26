Open Menu

Afghan’s Role For Dismantling Network Of Defunct Org. Vital For Peace In KP: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 10:05 PM

Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct organization is vital for peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct organization is vital for peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas.

There are reports and evidence regarding terrorists groups operating from Afghan soil to sabotage peaceful environment in KP and Balochistan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Afghan authorities must acknowledge the humanitarian services of Pakistan for millions of Afghan refugees, he said adding that a large number of Afghan people are still earning their livelihood from different parts of Pakistan. Extra-ordinary efforts are needed to strengthen relations between the two neighborly countries, he stated.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), political role for important national affairs, he said PTI members are playing politics for the personal interest of their party founder.

He said that PTI should come forward for talks and taking part in the discussion of major national issues including terrorism.

About the role of Pakistan Peoples Party for convincing PTI for talks, he said, we will welcome positive gesture of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to invite PTI for dialogue for resolving political issues.

To a question about Palestine's plight, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif always raised the issue of Palestine people at highest forum.

To another question about Balochistan issue, he said Nawaz Sharif had a history of development projects for Balochistan areas. He assured that Nawaz Sharif would play a role for peace, and prosperity of Balochistan's people.

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city

Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city

46 seconds ago
 Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct ..

Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: M ..

2 minutes ago
 98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificate ..

98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificates of appreciation

2 minutes ago
 Workers save Buddha as S. Korea's wildfires raze a ..

Workers save Buddha as S. Korea's wildfires raze ancient temple

4 minutes ago
 Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilit ..

Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries

6 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kyiv trade blame for strikes endangering t ..

Moscow, Kyiv trade blame for strikes endangering truce efforts

4 minutes ago
Evacuee Trust Board de-seals buildings

Evacuee Trust Board de-seals buildings

4 minutes ago
 Muzammil, Tordher discuss future of tobacco board

Muzammil, Tordher discuss future of tobacco board

4 minutes ago
 FIA drops inquiry against Murad Rass: LHC told

FIA drops inquiry against Murad Rass: LHC told

4 minutes ago
 IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding ..

IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election ..

39 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JI ..

IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA

39 minutes ago
 Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in ..

Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan