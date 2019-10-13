AFI expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The General Council of Anjuman Faizul islam (AFI) Rawalpindi has strongly condemned the inhuman brutalities being committed by the Indian forces to the besieged people of occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with them in a resolution passed in its meeting last evening.

The Senior Vice President of the Anjuman Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed who moved the resolution said that the besieged people of occupied Jummu and Kashmir were facing a serious crisis not only due to abduction and killing of their youth by the Indian army but also due to the shortage of food, medicines and other necessities of life as the result of curfew. The lockdown and communication blackout entered in its 70th day on Sunday.

The president of the Anjuman, Mian Muhammad Siddique Akber who presided over the meeting added in his address that the dispute of Jummu and Kashmir was internationally recognized and acknowledged by the Security Council of the United Nation and can only be solved by providing the facility of the right of self-determination to the subjugated people through a referendum as per resolutions of the Security Council under the United Nation peace force.

Earlier the Council passed the annual budget of the Anjuman for the year 2019-20 and the plan of organizing activities for promotion of Islamic values, national ideals and social welfare.