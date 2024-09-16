Open Menu

AFI Holds Dengue Awareness Walk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

AFI holds dengue awareness walk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection Team Raja Muhammad Hanif, has said that due to weather change, the dengue mosquito is multiplying and to prevent it, the Punjab government has updated the medical facilities across the province along with raising public awareness.

He said this while talking to media representatives during a walk organized by the Social Welfare Department, Rawalpindi Division, in collaboration with Anjuman Faiz-ul-slam (AFI), to raise awareness about dengue.

On this occasion, Divisional Director Social Welfare, President Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam Professor Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Senior Vice President Colonel (retd) Jameel Athar, General Secretary Group Captain (retd) Pervez Akhtar, other officials of social welfare and AFI, boy scouts, and a large number of students from Anjuman's educational institutions were present.

Raja Muhammad Hanif said that the government has tasked all relevant departments to take preventive measures against dengue across the province, and after a meeting with the Health Minister, an awareness campaign regarding dengue fever has been launched today from Rawalpindi.

He said that Rawalpindi is a highly sensitive city regarding dengue and if timely preventive measures are not taken, there is a risk of deaths.

"When Shahbaz Sharif was the Chief Minister, he never took any risk on this, and now Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is also paying full attention to this public health issue", he said.

He said that the public should take all precautionary measures.

AFI President Professor Dr. Riaz Ahmed said that the government's measures to prevent dengue remained commendable.

"AFI always extends its cooperation to make these efforts successful", he said.

Dr. Riaz thanked Raja Muhammad Hanif and said that special dengue awareness walk was testimonial that the government was vigilant about public health.

Social Welfare Divisional Director said that all participants especially the students should create awareness in their homes, neighborhoods, and surrounding areas about the preventive measures against dengue.

More Stories From Pakistan