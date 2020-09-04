AFI holds tree plantation drive

Anjuman Faiz Ul Islam organized a tree plantation ceremony in its premises of with the collaboration of Rifah University here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Anjuman Faiz Ul islam organized a tree plantation ceremony in its premises of with the collaboration of Rifah University here on Friday.

A large numbers of students, teachers and faculty staff of AFI, Mandra campus participated in the campaign and planted about 200 saplings of different species donated by the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said purpose of including students in the campaign is to create awareness among them about the climate change challenges and measures to counter these challenges.

Student should plant at least one sapling to contribute Clean and Green Pakistan campaign launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that planting more and more trees has become a dire and urgent need of time to avoid global warming, speakers said,No one is better than students for carrying on this campaign and urged them to take proper care of saplings they would plant.

Tree plantation of local trees was the best option for increasing survival rate of birds, animals and other insects species which had been eliminated from rural areas and towns due to lack of forestation, speakers said.