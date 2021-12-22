AFI organizes ceremony to pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam

Anjuman Faizul Isam (AFI) Wednesday organized a ceremony in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Anjuman Faizul Isam (AFI) Wednesday organized a ceremony in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Chairman, Begum Qamar Jahan Foundation, Dr Jamal Nasir was chief guest at the function titled 'Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a great leader' while President Anjuman Faizul islam, Dr Riaz Ahmed presided over the program.

Senior Vice President, AFI, Mohtarma Fatima Azhar, Chairman Educational Committee of AFI, Muhammad Rafique Chohan, Finance Secretary AFI, Raja Sabir Hussain, Prof. Niaz Irfan, Engineer Muhammad Akmal and others also attended the programme.

Dr Jamal Nasir addressing the participants paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his valuable contribution towards creation of Pakistan, organizing and leading the Muslims to achieve a separate Muslim state in South Asia.

He urged the citizens to seek guidance from the lifestyle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and work hard, put all energies to transform Pakistan into a model state.

"Our younger generation needs to work hard by following the footsteps of the Quaid. Our youth have a great potential, they can make Pakistan prosperous by adopting teachings of the Quaid in letter and spirit," he said.

Prof. Dr Riaz Ahmed while addressing to the participants threw light on different aspects of Quaid's character and the personality, adding, Quaid-e-Azam organized the Muslims of South Asia into a nation and led their struggle to achieve a home land for them to establish an ideological state.

He also paid tribute to the vision and political struggle of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Dr. Riaz Ahmed said the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indo-Pak Sub-Continent was fulfilled under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was a real man of character. "Quid set a goal and worked extraordinarily hard for his cause, it was his continued struggle which turned the dream of separate homeland into reality", he added.

He said, "Our forefathers had given enormous sacrifices for the achievement of their goal under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah." He emphasized on the students to seek knowledge with full attention and devotion so that they could be able to shoulder their coming responsibilities with regard to serve the country.

Prof. Muhammad Rafique Chohan, Fatima Azhar and other speakers also addressed the participated and paid rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts and contribution in creating a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

The speakers underlined the need to follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam to overcome prevailing crises in the country.