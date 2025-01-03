AFI Welcomes Renewal Of Pak-Bangladesh Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 10:33 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam (AFI), Rawalpindi has welcomed the re-establishment of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
In a statement by the President of AFI Professor Dr Riaz Ahmed said that the renewal of relationships between the two nations has revived the importance of a unified Muslim nation. He also highlighted the significance of Bangladesh to Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam, dating back to 1943 when a famine struck Bengal, resulting in thousands of deaths and orphaned children.
"Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah arranged for 30 Bengali children to be taken care of by Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam in Rawalpindi, fostering a special bond between the two regions", he said.
Dr Riaz Ahmed welcomed the renewed ties and expressed his hope for a lasting relationship between the two nations, praying for its stability and continuity. The members of AFI too, shared their sentiments, offering prayers for the well-being of both countries, says the statement.
