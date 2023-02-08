UrduPoint.com

AFIGP Adopts Resolutions To Reform Policing In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 06:42 PM

The Association of former Inspector Generals of Police (AFIGP) held an executive committee meeting here on Wednesday that highlighted the importance of progressive reforms and development of oversight mechanisms for policing in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Association of former Inspector Generals of Police (AFIGP) held an executive committee meeting here on Wednesday that highlighted the importance of progressive reforms and development of oversight mechanisms for policing in Islamabad.

The AFIGP recognized that these reforms were crucial for enhancing the rule of law and restoring public confidence in the police force, said a press release.

The meeting also welcomed the recent decision of the Islamabad High Court directing the implementation of reform parameters enshrined in the Police Order, 2002 within thirty days.

The AFIGP appreciated the progress made by the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Federal Government, Ministry of Interior in implementing the directive.

The AFIGP passed a resolution calling on the National Police Bureau to support structural and functional reforms in policing and establish independent civilian policing oversight and complaint redressal mechanisms in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The resolution also called on the Islamabad Capital Territory Police and all stakeholders to complete the process of implementing the directives of the High Court and the provisions of the Police Order, 2002 in a meaningful and effective way within thirty days.

This includes the establishment of the Public Safety Commission and Complaints Authority in Islamabad.

Top members including President Afzal Ali Shigri, Vice President Shahid Nadeem Baloch and General Secretary Kaleem Imam were attended the meeting.

