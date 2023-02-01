UrduPoint.com

AFIGP Condemns Terrorist Attack In Peshawar Police Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 07:41 PM

AFIGP condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar Police Lines

The Association of Former Inspector General Police Pakistan (AFIGP) expressed their condolences for the recent terrorist attack in the Peshawar Police Lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Association of Former Inspector General Police Pakistan (AFIGP) expressed their condolences for the recent terrorist attack in the Peshawar Police Lines.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, on behalf of AFIGP, condemned the act of violence and offered his thoughts to the families and loved ones of the fallen officers and citizens.

He highlighted the negative impact the attack had on the morale of the police force and recognized the bravery and sacrifice of the martyrs.

Dr Imam emphasized the need for the government to provide better resources and support to the police force for carrying out their duties and protecting the community effectively.

