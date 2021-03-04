Afinity to establish IT city in KP, CE tells Chief Minister Zia Chishti

Chief Executive of the American private IT company, Afinity and investor, Pakistani origin, Zia Chishti on Thursday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Thursday and discussed matters pertaining to investment in IT sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive of the American private IT company, Afinity and investor, Pakistani origin, Zia Chishti on Thursday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Thursday and discussed matters pertaining to investment in IT sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cabinet members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Kamran Bangash and Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Chief of the Infinity company, Zia Chishti on the occasion said his company would make large-scale investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The company, he said, would also establish an IT city at a suitable place in the province.

Primarily, he informed that 10 to 15 thousand people would be accommodated in the IT city adding the project would help provide job opportunities to around 50000 to 100000 people. The Chief of Infinity said his company would transfer all its setups to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister on the occasion assured the Chief of Infinity Company that the provincial government would provide all out support to the company.

He said representatives from KP government and Infinity team members would jointly work for identifying land for the IT city project.

He said investment on a large scale by the Infinity Company was a much welcoming development. The provincial government was providing best possible incentives to attract foreign investment.

He said by promoting and encouraging foreign investment for creating employment opportunities was among the topmost priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Through a one-window operation facility, the CM said investors were being provided all necessary assistance and facilitation under one roof.

The KP government was also working on further simplifying the relevant laws and regulations to encourage foreign investors.

Mahmood Khan said vast opportunities of investment existed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and invited the local and foreign investors to take advantage of business-friendly policies of the government.