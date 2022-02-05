UrduPoint.com

AFI's Children Form Human Chain To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The children of Anjuman-e-Faizul islam's (AFI) 'Apna Ghar' here on Saturday took out a rally and also formed a human chain at Faizabad to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The rally was led by President, AFI, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed, General Secretary, Raja Fateh Khan and other office-bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed said that the India government, violating all the laws, human rights and ethical norms, has been holding Kashmiri people hostage from day one.

He said that Modi-led Indian government used all powers to suppress the voice of Kashmiris but, despite all these tactics, Indian government was failed to dampen the spirit of Kashmiri people.

The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that the Kashmiri people had rendered unforgettable sacrifices for freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from the clutches of the enemy.

The United Nations Security Council resolutions recognize Kashmir as a disputed territory, he said, adding, "Indian government could never suppress Kashmiris' right to self-determination as they are striving for their basic right to freedom."He added that the UN should implement resolutions passed for Kashmiris' right to self-determination in letter and spirit.

"Thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for the right to self-determination. India is carrying out systematic genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir where women are being raped and children and elder people being tortured," he added.

>