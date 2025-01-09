Afkar-E-Taza To Hold Two-day Intellectual, Cultural Events At Alhamra On Jan 11, 12
The Alhamra Art Council will hold a grand finale of the 8th Afkar-E-Taza Thinkfest, a two-day intellectual extravaganza that captivated the hearts and minds of participants, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of scholarly discourse
To start from Jan 11, the event will serve a melting pot for policy-makers, analysts, academics, avid readers, and literary enthusiasts, creating a platform for engaging discussions, insightful exploration, and the exchange of innovative ideas.
Talking to APP, Deputy Director Public Relations Alhamra, Subha Sadiq said that Afkar-E-Taza (Thinkfest’s) 8th edition will not merely an event, rather it will be a celebration of intellectual curiosity, bringing together individuals who share a passion for knowledge and critical thinking.
He said that like every year the event will set the tone for the upcoming literary Calendar of Pakistan, promising a year filled with thought-provoking discussions and academic enlightenment.
The Alhamra venue will serve as the perfect backdrop for this gathering, fostering an environment that encouraged the exploration of fresh ideas and the cultivation of intellectual growth.
It is worth mentioning here that ThinkFest brings the world's academics, thinkers and opinion makers to Pakistan for a robust accessible discussion and dialogue.
