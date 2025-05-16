AFMDC observes Youm-e-Tashakur

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Aziz Fatima Medical & Dental College (AFMDC) observed Youm-e-Tashakur to celebrate success of Pak armed forced in Marka-e-Haq against heavy weight enemy Indian.

Speaking at a Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony on Friday, Chief Operating Officer AFMDC Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed said that Pak armed forces have given a powerful and decisive response to cowardly Indian aggression and proved once again that any violation of the national borders would be met with such force that it will serve as an eternal lesson for the aggressor.

Principal of Aziz Fatima Trust Prof Dr. Ghulam Abbas Sheikh expressed immense pride in the unmatched courage, patriotism and sacrifices of Pak border defenders.

He praised the Pak armed forces for delivering a rapid and effective response to the enemy through their superior capabilities and unwavering resolve.

He said that Youm-e-Tashakur is not only an expression of gratitude but a strong message to Pak military that the entire nation stands firmly with them like an iron wall against Indian aggression.

Whenever needed, the people of Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder with their forces, he added.

During ceremony, the students chanted emotional and patriotic slogans in favor of Pak army whereas special prayers were offered for the safety, prosperity and peace of beloved homeland.

Vice Principal Prof Dr. Qudoos-ur-Rehman, Deputy General Manager Admin & HR Aftab Ahmed Khan, Prof Dr. Hina Ayesha, Prof Dr. Khurram Sohail Raja and Dr. Rida Asif were also present on the occasion.