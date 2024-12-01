Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) PML-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan Sunday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was damaging the country's reputation with false claims and prioritizing their agenda over the country's well-being

He suggested they should not compromise the country's national interests over their personal gains.

Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, while speaking to a private news channel, accused the PTI of blackmailing the state by politicizing dead bodies, despite having no video evidence to support their claims.

Afnan Ullah further criticized the PTI leadership for abandoning their supporters during a recent protest in Islamabad, adding that the PTI leadership, including Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were accused of retreating from the scene, leaving their supporters to face the consequences alone.

Senator urged the PTI to shun its chaotic approach to politics and refrain from damaging Pakistan's reputation with false narratives and work towards the betterment of the country.

Pakistan's economy is on the path to recovery, but the PTI's nefarious agenda may jeopardize this progress, potentially leading to the country's downfall, he added.

Senator accused the PTI of promoting a culture of violence and intolerance in the country.

He further added that the PTI's leadership is responsible for inciting violence and hatred among their supporters, which is damaging the country's social fabric and democratic values.

