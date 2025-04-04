ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) PMLN Senator Dr. Afnanullah Khan Friday commended the government's landmark move to slash electricity tariffs, a bold step that promises to benefit the nation at large and inject new life into the country's economic landscape.

In a recent television interview, he revealed that the government, led by the Prime Minister aims to wipe out circular debt within a five-year period, thereby fostering robust expansion in the industrial sector.

Senator said this "groundbreaking decision will bring respite to the general public and stimulate economic growth a significant reduction in electricity costs is expected to have a positive ripple effect on various sectors, providing much-needed relief to consumers and businesses alike.

The government's decision to reduce electricity prices is a bold step that has never been taken before by any government, he said, terming it a "historic step" that will provide relief to the masses.

Responding to a query, Afnanullah clarified that regarding the issue of the canal with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), evidence suggests that they were indeed on board with resolving the matter.

Specifically, on July 8, last year, the President had taken steps to address the issue and relevant newspapers had published reports allocating funds for the project.

Afnanullah Khan emphasized that if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) does not agree to continue with the canal project, they have the option to raise this issue in relevant committees, the National Assembly and the Senate.

This is because the government is in a coalition partnership and without the PPP's support, progress on the project would be challenging, he added.

Khan stated that the Federal government is giving equal importance to all provinces and prioritizing the removal of reservations held by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

This move aims to address the concerns of all provinces equally and promote a more unified approach to governance, he mentioned.