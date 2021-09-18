AFP holds memorial reference to pay tribute late Brig (R) Jan Nadir Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The Adventure Foundation Pakistan (AFP) on Saturday organized an online memorial reference in the memory of its founder president (late) Brig. (R) Jan Nadir Khan here at Adventure Complex, Islamabad.

This memorial reference was attended by large number of members of AFP, SOS village Dhodial and people from different walks of life.

Brig. (R ) Akram Khan, Senior Life Member and former President of AFP, Brig Muhammad Karim (R ), Brig. Manzoor Bhatti, Col. Zulfiqar Rathor, Ali Hassan Habib, President of AFP, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Vice President of AFP, Ms. Jehan Ara Moin, Secretary of AFP, Mrs. Huma Baig, Mrs. Khaoula, Mrs. Sabrina, Umar, Zubair Usmani, Saaed Tariq Siddique, Bilal Mustafa Syed, Col Manzoor Hussain, WC Fiaz Mehboob, Maj. Tariq, Col Abbass and Brig. Haider and large number of members joined the reference meeting via zoom.

On this occasion, speakers paid glowing tributes to Brig (R) Jan Nadir Khan for his services and contributions in the field of social welfare, outdoor education and promotion adventure pursuits in the country.

They also acknowledged with gratitude his life-long dedication and commitment for the character building of young people and polishing their leadership skills by involving them in outdoor adventure and environment education programme.

A resolution was also passed on this occasion to declare AFP Outdoor Pursuits Training Center at Mangal, Abbottabad as "Jan Nadir Khan Outdoor Pursuits Training Center".

Brig. Jan Nadir Khan, the founder president of the Adventure Foundation Pakistan passed away on September 8 at Abbottabad.

He was a true patriot and a life-long believer and promoter of turning youth of Pakistan into leaders through outdoor pursuits. Brig Jan Nadir also fostered a whole village at Dhodial for orphan children and his contribution toward developing leadership qualities in the young will always be a motivating factor for everyone who came into contact with him.