UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFPGMI Delegation Visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:45 PM

AFPGMI delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

A delegation from Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) Rawalpindi led by Commandant Maj General Muhammad Aleem visited the Rescue 1122 Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation from Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) Rawalpindi led by Commandant Maj General Muhammad Aleem visited the Rescue 1122 Headquarters and Emergency Services academy here on Friday.

They met with the Registrar Emergency Services Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid and discussed matters of mutual interest as well steps for improvement in emergency response, monitoring, paramedic trainings, standard operating procedures and healthcare services in Punjab.

The delegation was comprising over 34 senior officers, including course directors, commandant and senior healthcare administrators.

The registrar briefed the delegates about ongoing training activities of rescuers, emergency management system, patient transfer service, motorcycle ambulance service and functioning of Provincial Monitoring Cell and Rescue Lost Helpline 1192.

The delegation was also briefed about the training programme for Emergency Medical Technicians.

On this occasion, Maj General Muhammad Aleem lauded services of the Rescue 1122 and its management for establishment of a progressive and professional institution for public safety.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Post From

Recent Stories

UK Police Gun Down Man on London Bridge - Reports

6 minutes ago

Police say 'incident' on London Bridge after repor ..

6 minutes ago

777 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang holds open court

6 minutes ago

Chief Secretary calls on Chief Minister Punjab

10 minutes ago

New Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Could Take Place Next ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.