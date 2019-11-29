AFPGMI delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

A delegation from Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) Rawalpindi led by Commandant Maj General Muhammad Aleem visited the Rescue 1122 Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation from Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) Rawalpindi led by Commandant Maj General Muhammad Aleem visited the Rescue 1122 Headquarters and Emergency Services academy here on Friday.

They met with the Registrar Emergency Services Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid and discussed matters of mutual interest as well steps for improvement in emergency response, monitoring, paramedic trainings, standard operating procedures and healthcare services in Punjab.

The delegation was comprising over 34 senior officers, including course directors, commandant and senior healthcare administrators.

The registrar briefed the delegates about ongoing training activities of rescuers, emergency management system, patient transfer service, motorcycle ambulance service and functioning of Provincial Monitoring Cell and Rescue Lost Helpline 1192.

The delegation was also briefed about the training programme for Emergency Medical Technicians.

On this occasion, Maj General Muhammad Aleem lauded services of the Rescue 1122 and its management for establishment of a progressive and professional institution for public safety.