AFP's Talent Hunt Contests To Commence On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The talent hunt competitions of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) to pick potential athletes for various national and international assignments will commence on Tuesday at Punjab Stadium Lahore.

According to an AFP spokesman, under-20 and under-18 athletes from across the country have been invited to appear in the competitions.

"The best athletes will be considered for participation in upcoming international competitions and national training camps," he said in a statement.

The events for under-18 boys include 100m, 400m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, long jump, high jump, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw. The under-18 girls events are 100m, 400m, long jump, high jump, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw, while under-20 boys will contest in 100m, 400m, 1500m, 5000m, 110m hurdles, long jump, triple jump, high jump, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw. The Under-20 girls will vie in 100m, 400m, 800m, 100m hurdles, long jump, high jump, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw.

