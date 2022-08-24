Afraz Ahmed assumes charge as Director General Public Relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Department of Information and Culture Punjab officer Afraz Ahmed on Wednesday took over the charge of the post of Director General Public Relations, DGPR Punjab.

According to handout issued here, Afraz Ahmed has been remained Additional Director FIA Punjab, Director Coordination Commissioner Lahore Division, Additional Director General Punjab food Authority, Deputy Secretary Food Department and Deputy Director DGPR.

Afraz Ahmed is one of the active and intelligent officer of the Punjab government and would play more active role in effective promotion of public welfare programs of the government, development activities and communication of public issues to the relevant government departments.