UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afresh Drive Against One-way Violators To Begin On Jan 17 In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:42 PM

Afresh drive against one-way violators to begin on Jan 17 in Karachi

Karachi Traffic Police have announced to launch a new vigorous campaign against one-way violators all over the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Traffic Police have announced to launch a new vigorous campaign against one-way violators all over the metropolis.

Traffic police teams will be deployed at 100 locations in the city for strict action against traffic violators between 3pm and 6pm, said spokesman to Addl IGP Karachi in a statement on Wednesday.

The traffic police would also be assisted by the concerned police stations for the purpose.

Motorcyclists, car drivers and other vehicle drivers will be arrested and booked for negligence under Section 279.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said many campaigns were launched over the years, but the fresh campaign starting on January 17 would be of strict.

The Karachi police chief said that the DIG Traffic, SP traffic, SDPOs, section officers, SHOs and other concerned officials had been given directives in this regard, and police officers would be actively monitoring the campaign in which legal proceedings would be initiated against the arrested violators of law.

The officials are directed to take action without any discrimination and those arrested must not be released at any condition and they be presented before the court on the next day of their arrest.

DIG Traffic Javed Mehar and the SPs Traffic would schedule the time and duration of the campaign for the respective localities, Mehar said and appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules and refrain from violating the one-way rule.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Vehicle Car Traffic Mehar January All From Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Italian Ambassador

29 minutes ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia visits Wah ..

29 minutes ago

Extension in retirement age; KP Govt to save Rs 18 ..

2 minutes ago

Action in progress against outlaws to protect citi ..

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister extends Mineral Act, online leas ..

2 minutes ago

Adulteration in milk reduced after HFA's operation ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.