Afresh drive against one-way violators to begin on Jan 17 in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Traffic Police have announced to launch a new vigorous campaign against one-way violators all over the metropolis.

Traffic police teams will be deployed at 100 locations in the city for strict action against traffic violators between 3pm and 6pm, said spokesman to Addl IGP Karachi in a statement on Wednesday.

The traffic police would also be assisted by the concerned police stations for the purpose.

Motorcyclists, car drivers and other vehicle drivers will be arrested and booked for negligence under Section 279.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said many campaigns were launched over the years, but the fresh campaign starting on January 17 would be of strict.

The Karachi police chief said that the DIG Traffic, SP traffic, SDPOs, section officers, SHOs and other concerned officials had been given directives in this regard, and police officers would be actively monitoring the campaign in which legal proceedings would be initiated against the arrested violators of law.

The officials are directed to take action without any discrimination and those arrested must not be released at any condition and they be presented before the court on the next day of their arrest.

DIG Traffic Javed Mehar and the SPs Traffic would schedule the time and duration of the campaign for the respective localities, Mehar said and appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules and refrain from violating the one-way rule.