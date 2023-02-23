African envoys meet to highlight outcomes of 36th AU Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The ambassadors of African countries gathered here on Thursday to highlight outcomes of the 36th African Union Summit held last week in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ambassador of Ethiopia, Jemal Beker Abdula hosted the gathering and all the other ambassadors praised him for his crucial initiative to strengthen further multilateral, and global cooperation among the African countries.

Addressing the occasion, Jemal Beker said the purpose of the gathering was to celebrate the African Union's (AU) success stories and its future role in furthering Pan-Africanism to realize the 'Vision 2063: The Africa We Want.' He highlighted the vibrant and leading role played by the AU for global peace and security in the fast-changing world. "The AU has been striving to transform the continent of Africa into a global power by promoting unity and solidarity between its member states and boosting socioeconomic cooperation through regional integration.

"So far, with collective will, and wise and visionary leadership, the union has made unimaginable achievements.

Be it the Covid-19 or any other endemic, terrorism or climate change, the AU initiatives speak volumes about its remarkable performance," he said.

With unity among its member states, he said, the AU had successfully been implementing its vision of 'Africa solutions for the African problems' and signing the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front in Pretoria last year was a true manifestation of that.

The ambassador said the 2023 AU summit was unique as it marked 60 years of the establishment of the union and ten years of the Agenda 2063, which was worked out to ensure inclusive and sustainable development of Africa.

Dean of the African Corps and Moroccan Ambassador Mohammed Karmoune extended gratitude to Jemal Beker for hosting the gathering and also highlighted the importance of promoting fraternity and Pan-Africanism in achieving the aspirations of Africa peoples, and play a significant role in the current global dynamism.