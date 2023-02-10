UrduPoint.com

African Envoys Vow To Enhance Relations With Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 08:23 PM

African envoys vow to enhance relations with Pakistan

The African envoys in Pakistan have shown their resolve to further strengthen relations with Pakistan and deepen collaborations in diverse fields including politics, economy, and people-to-people exchanges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The African envoys in Pakistan have shown their resolve to further strengthen relations with Pakistan and deepen collaborations in diverse fields including politics, economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

They were speaking at an in-house session of the Mission of African Countries organized by the Centre for Afghanistan, middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) here on Friday.

During the session, areas of mutual cooperation were identified, including prospects for increased trade and investment as well as opportunities in the wake of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

It was agreed to maintain regular mutual dialogue, facilitate interface with the private sector, and strengthen linkages with academic institutions and think tanks.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood shared a historical perspective on Pakistan-Africa relations and highlighted the main contours of Pakistan's 'Engage Africa' policy.

In this context, he noted the practical steps taken to expand Pakistan's diplomatic footprint in Africa and deepen its economic engagement with the Continent. He added that Pakistan's policy was further driven by the pivot to geo-economics.

The session was attended by the Dean of the African Corps and Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune, High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, Ambassador of Sudan Salih Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, High Commissioner of Kenya Nyambura Kamau, High Commissioner of Mauritius Rashid Ally Soobadar, High Commissioner of Nigeria Mohammed Bello Abioye, and Charge d' Affaires of Somalia Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Somalia Afghanistan Islamabad Bello Rashid South Africa Sudan Kenya Mauritius Morocco Nigeria Middle East

Recent Stories

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s funeral prayer offered ..

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s funeral prayer offered in Lahore

11 minutes ago
 Metro donates safety masks to CDA sanitary workers ..

Metro donates safety masks to CDA sanitary workers

2 minutes ago
 Record-breaking Vermeer show opens in Amsterdam

Record-breaking Vermeer show opens in Amsterdam

2 minutes ago
 DPO chairs meeting, discusses security arrangement ..

DPO chairs meeting, discusses security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Macron to dine with ex-Spanish king, Vargas Llosa: ..

Macron to dine with ex-Spanish king, Vargas Llosa: writer's son

23 minutes ago
 Uncertainty in Nigeria as cash, fuel shortages bit ..

Uncertainty in Nigeria as cash, fuel shortages bite ahead of vote

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.