African envoys vow to enhance relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The African envoys in Pakistan have shown their resolve to further strengthen relations with Pakistan and deepen collaborations in diverse fields including politics, economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

They were speaking at an in-house session of the Mission of African Countries organized by the Centre for Afghanistan, middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) here on Friday.

During the session, areas of mutual cooperation were identified, including prospects for increased trade and investment as well as opportunities in the wake of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

It was agreed to maintain regular mutual dialogue, facilitate interface with the private sector, and strengthen linkages with academic institutions and think tanks.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood shared a historical perspective on Pakistan-Africa relations and highlighted the main contours of Pakistan's 'Engage Africa' policy.

In this context, he noted the practical steps taken to expand Pakistan's diplomatic footprint in Africa and deepen its economic engagement with the Continent. He added that Pakistan's policy was further driven by the pivot to geo-economics.

The session was attended by the Dean of the African Corps and Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune, High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, Ambassador of Sudan Salih Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, High Commissioner of Kenya Nyambura Kamau, High Commissioner of Mauritius Rashid Ally Soobadar, High Commissioner of Nigeria Mohammed Bello Abioye, and Charge d' Affaires of Somalia Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim.