UrduPoint.com

African Journalists Closely Follow Turkish Media Outlets

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

African journalists closely follow Turkish media outlets

ISTANBUL, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) –:African journalists who attended the recent Turkiye-Africa Media Summit in Istanbul said they closely follow Turkish news outlets, especially Anadolu Agency (AA) and TRT.

As many as 80 media persons, diplomats, public officials and civil society members from 45 African countries attended the summit organized by Turkiye's Communications Directorate on May 25-26, marking Africa Day.

The program aimed at strengthening Ankara's cooperation with African media outlets and professionals.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ismael Mukhtar Omar, director of the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), said SONNA has an agreement with AA and TRT, from which it receives news not only about Somalia but the entire world.

Abdullah Adinani Myusa from Daily News Tanzania said AA and TRT pro

Related Topics

Africa Somalia World Civil Society Ankara Istanbul Tanzania May Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

3 minutes ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

1 hour ago
 No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

1 hour ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.