African journalists closely follow Turkish media outlets

ISTANBUL, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) –:African journalists who attended the recent Turkiye-Africa Media Summit in Istanbul said they closely follow Turkish news outlets, especially Anadolu Agency (AA) and TRT.

As many as 80 media persons, diplomats, public officials and civil society members from 45 African countries attended the summit organized by Turkiye's Communications Directorate on May 25-26, marking Africa Day.

The program aimed at strengthening Ankara's cooperation with African media outlets and professionals.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ismael Mukhtar Omar, director of the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), said SONNA has an agreement with AA and TRT, from which it receives news not only about Somalia but the entire world.

Abdullah Adinani Myusa from Daily News Tanzania said AA and TRT pro