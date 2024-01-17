(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Farid Afridi appointed Election Commissioner Balochistan.

Muhammad Farid Afridi has been appointed the new Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

According to a statement of the Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan Chapter, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ijaz Anwar Chauhan has been transferred and posted to Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab.

Earlier, Muhammad Farid Afridi was serving as Director of General Elections in the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad.

