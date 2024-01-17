Afridi Appointed Election Commissioner Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 12:50 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Farid Afridi appointed Election Commissioner Balochistan.
Muhammad Farid Afridi has been appointed the new Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
According to a statement of the Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan Chapter, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ijaz Anwar Chauhan has been transferred and posted to Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab.
Earlier, Muhammad Farid Afridi was serving as Director of General Elections in the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP considers election delay in constituencies over ongoing symbol changes35 minutes ago
-
Poliovirus found in nine environmental samples45 minutes ago
-
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges2 hours ago
-
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation2 hours ago
-
Two police constables injured in firing incident2 hours ago
-
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief2 hours ago
-
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow2 hours ago
-
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections2 hours ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s preparations2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations2 hours ago