Afridi Asks Balochistan Youth To Excel In Artificial Intelligence

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Afridi asks Balochistan youth to excel in Artificial Intelligence

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday asked the youth of Balochistan to excel in Artificial Intelligence (AI) which was key to development in future coupled with vibrant information technology power

QUETTA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday asked the youth of Balochistan to excel in Artificial Intelligence (AI) which was key to development in future coupled with vibrant information technology power.

Addressing the audience here at BUITEMS Quetta, Shehryar Afridi urged the youth of Balochistan to take advantage of the education opportunities coming their way to help revive Balochistan into a thriving and diverse economic power.

He said that Pakistan has transformed immensely in past two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in economic terms and our fight against COVID-19 pandemic was a rare achievement in entire world.

Elaborating, Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan was partnering with China to help create a community with shared destiny for the mankind.

He said China has mesmerised the whole world by pulling its 900 million people out of poverty, keeping the economic growth at 6.

5 percent and reaching out to the world in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the youth to benefit from the higher education scholarships being offered by Chinese and other friendly countries as education was way forward for youth empowerment.

He said that the way Pakistan has successfully defeated coronavirus pandemic despite its meager financial resources reflects strategic planning and its successful execution.

"When the world's top economic powers like US and west have failed to deal with the pandemic, Pakistan has come up with a model of handling the pandemic. You should be proud Pakistanis today," he said.

"The bell is ringing, calling us to a bright future and we will be trend setters in the future world," he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

