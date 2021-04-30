UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afridi Blames PPP For Failure In Resolving Issues Of Karachi People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Afridi blames PPP for failure in resolving issues of Karachi people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said that representatives of Pakistan Peoples Party have badly failed in resolving the issues of the people living in provincial areas particularly Karachi.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PPP leaders are responsible for damaging the infrastructure of this big city. He said the leaders of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had ruled in Punjab and Sindh but they could not focus on development works.

He added that PPP government in Sindh has also failed to ensure basic amenities of life to poor masses.

Commenting on permanent solution for good governance, he said there was a dire need to work on reforms in the national institutions. The role of Opposition, he said is imperative to achieve the progress in that regard. Parliament, he said is the best forum to introduce reforms. He further stated that electoral and judicial reforms are also very important to bring transparency in the system.

Replying to a question about low turn out in NA-249 by elections that held in Karachi, he said the people could not use their right of vote for political party candidates because the previous regimes had failed to extend justice to victims of Baldia Factory.

More Stories From Pakistan

