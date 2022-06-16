Afridi calls for long, short-term measures to tackle economic issues

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Thursday said that long and short-term measures were needed to tackle inflation, unemployment and other economic problems of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Thursday said that long and short-term measures were needed to tackle inflation, unemployment and other economic problems of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled "Post-Budget Analysis of the Federal Budget 2022-23", jointly organized by Senate and Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) here at Parliament House.

He further said that today's seminar was very important as it would help the members of the Upper House to review all the aspects and formulate recommendations during the debate on the budget in the House.

The deputy chairman said that the role of every member of the society was crucial in improving the economy, adding that "we all have to play our role so that the economy can be supported and the problems faced at the economic level can be overcome".

He said that one per cent population was paying taxes but now it had become important for all people to join the tax net and become taxpayers and contribute to the economy.

In his remarks, Secretary Senate Qasim Samad Khan welcomed the members of the Senate for attending the seminar and expressed the hope that the seminar would lead to a better opinion and an opportunity to benefit from each other's perspectives on the budget which yield good results in the future.

Earlier, SPDC representatives presented an analysis of the federal budget 2022-23 and highlighted various aspects of the budget including macroeconomic context, current and development expenditures priorities, resource mobilization, performance, strategy and fiscal deficit financing.

The seminar was attended by Senators including Mushahid Hussain Syed, Pir Sabir Shah, Seemi Ezdi, Keshoo Bai, Danesh Kumar, Zeeshan Khanzada, Mushtaq Ahmed, Dilawar Khan, Fawzia Arshad, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Tahir Bezinjo, Rukhsana Zubairi, Muhammad Akram, Hidayatullah Khan, Naseema Ehsan, Zarqa Taimur Suharwardi, Abida Muhammad Azeem, Samina Mumtaz, Sana Jamali and others.