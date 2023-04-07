Afridi directs for bringing innovation in ET&NC Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Afridi has directed for bringing various sections of the department at par with the requirement of the modern era and putting the intelligence and investigation system on scientific lines.

He issued these directives during a surprise visit to the Excise & Narcotics Police Station, Mardan, and the offices of the Director Excise and Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO) on Friday.

Besides reviewing the performance of offices, he also collected first-hand information about hardships faced by them. Secretary Excise, Ihsanullah, Additional Secretary Excise, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, and Director Narcotics, Engineer Eid Badshah also accompanied the minister during the visit.

Haji Manzoor Afridi also inspected various sections of the Excise Police Station including lock-up, store, offices of SHOs, Muharar, and investigation wing.

During the inspection of the offices of Excise & Taxation, Director Excise Mardan Fawad Iqbal and ETO Imtiaz Ahmad briefed the provincial minister in detail regarding the performance of various heads and said that recovery of the five districts of Mardan region is 66%, which is higher than recoveries in other districts.

The officials of the department were of the view that in case of employee deficiency and addressing the problems could increase the recovery to 100 percent.