Afridi directs to resolve issues of Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afirdi visited Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Housing Schemes in Lahore on Monday and gave out directives to resolve issues being faced by Overseas Pakistanis regarding their investments therein.

The Advisor visited various projects by OPF in Lahore to evaluate the progress of development being carried out there, said a press release.

Deputy Managing Director OPF Rai Muhammad Hayat and Director General Housing Shehryar Butt briefed the Advisor over various development schemes and facilities being provided therein.

The Advisor directed the officers and staff of the OPF to take effective measures for provision of amenities to Overseas Pakistanis according to PM Imran Khan's vision. He also stated that it is duty upon every employ of OPF to cater for reservations and issues of our Overseas diaspora since they are closest to our heart.