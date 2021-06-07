Afridi expresses grief over loss of lives in Ghotki train accident

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the horrific train accident in Ghotki that killed more than 30 passengers and wounded several.

"I am deeply saddened by the train accident in Sindh's Ghotki," Shehryar Khan Afridi said.

"My deepest condolences with the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly.

The government is finalizing the Main Line (ML)-I project to upgrade the railway track, Afridi said.