UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afridi Extols Resistance, Sacrifices Of Kashmiri Youth, Says Freedom Not Far Away

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:39 AM

Afridi extols resistance, sacrifices of Kashmiri youth, says freedom not far away

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday extolled the sacrifices, resistance and forbearance shown by Kashmiri youth against Indian oppression and said the courageous struggle of Kashmiri youth was a model for the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday extolled the sacrifices, resistance and forbearance shown by Kashmiri youth against Indian oppression and said the courageous struggle of Kashmiri youth was a model for the world.

"Kashmir freedom is not far now. The Indian regime under Narendra Modi has further internationalized Kashmir conflict. Now the world is ready to intervene and the successive offers by world leaders to resolve Kashmir reflect the success is not far away. You may be the lucky generation who may witness the freedom of Kashmir," he said while addressing the young Kashmir Ambassadors here.

Chairman Kashmir Committee also warned the youth of a hybrid war imposed on Pakistan through social media, saying that the enemy is trying to distract Pakistani youth with lies and mendacity to divide and distract Pakistani youth on ethnic, linguistic, sectarian and religious lines.

"We need to remain cautious of the hybrid war that aims at dividing us. We need to shun the vicious propaganda of the enemy. Unity, discipline and patriotism are our best tools to frustrate the enemy's designs," he added.

Afridi said youth must stand firm for the cause of Kashmir and they should remember how bravely the people of Kashmir were sacrificing against the oppressive and occupant regime of India.

"Aasiya Andrabi and her husband, Mohammad Qasim Faktu, have been jailed for decades now.

Qasim Faktu has been in jail for past 28 years but he has never compromised on his commitment to freedom of Kashmir. This is unprecedented in our contemporary history. One wonders what makes these Kashmiri freedom lovers keep going despite Indian atrocities," remarked Afridi.

He said there were thousands of Kashmiris who were languishing in jails for their wish and desire for freedom.

"There are thousands of youth who are fighting occupation forces who are equipped with most modern weaponry. On the contrary, Kashmiri youth are fighting with stones and their commitment for freedom," he added.

He said Indian youth were busy on social media to spread lies to help cover up the bloodbath Indian forces were committing in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He urged youth to wake up and raise their voice to project the case of Kashmir as the occupant forces were killing Kashmiris with impunity.

"We need to wake up and wake up fast. We need to tell the world what's happening in Indian Occupied Kashmir. We need to play our role on social media by convincing the world what's happening in Kashmir where legitimate residents are being jailed and non Kashmiri Indians are being brought to bring a demographic change. We need to stop creating another Palestine in our neighbourhood," he concluded.

Earlier, the young ambassadors spoke on Kashmir and pledged to work for the Kashmir cause wholeheartedly. National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Palestine Jail Social Media Narendra Modi Young Azad Jammu And Kashmir May National University Afridi Best Love

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

26 minutes ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.