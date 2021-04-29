Afridi felicitates Habib for taking charge as info state minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar khan Afridi on Thursday felicitated Farrukh Habib for taking charge as state minister for information.

In a meeting with Habib, he said his appointment as state minister was a proud moment for the workers of Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI).

This act of Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved that workers were the backbone of PTI.

Afridi expressed the hope that Habib would continue to play his effective role for the welfare of common man as well as for party workers.