Afridi for institutional reforms to bring improvement in system

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday stressed the need to make institutional, electoral, judicial and criminal system reforms to bring improvement in the system to yield desirous results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday stressed the need to make institutional, electoral, judicial and criminal system reforms to bring improvement in the system to yield desirous results.

The incumbent government was revamping and restructuring the national institutions to streamline the system in larger interest, he said talking to a private news channel.

The chairman said both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not made any institutional reforms for betterment of the country during their regimes.

He said PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was continuously criticizing and attacking the national institutions especially the armed forces. Shehryar Afridi urged the opposition parties to do a conducive politics and sit with the government for legislation of national importance.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI would win the forthcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with thumping majority due to its prudent policies and performance in the center.