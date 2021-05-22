UrduPoint.com
Afridi For Judicial Reforms To Provide Speedy Justice

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday stressed the need to introduce judicial reforms to further provide speedy justice to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday stressed the need to introduce judicial reforms to further provide speedy justice to the masses.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always respected the courts and its decisions in larger national interest, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the incumbent government committed to carry out accountability process against plunderers across the board.

"We came into power by raising slogans against the menace of corruption and money laundering," he added.

The chairman said nobody was above the law and Constitution and stern actions would be taken against the mafias. Nobody could pressurize the government as it was following the concept of Madina welfare state, he stated.

Commenting on Palestine issue, he said Pakistan was fully supporting the Palestinian people in this difficult time by highlighting the Israel atrocities and barbarism on them.

