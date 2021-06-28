Afridi for making institutional, electoral reforms to streamline system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday stressed the need to make institutional, judicial and electoral reforms to streamline the system to yield desirous results.

The incumbent government was fully committed to make legislation on national important issues and it was ready to sit with the opposition parties in that regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

The chairman said the government wanted to take on-board the opposition parties and urging them to play constructive role in the Parliament to address the public matters.

He said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had lauded and recognized Pakistan's efforts and progress in making legislation on come out of its grey list.

All the political parties should give the national interest first instead of indulging in blame game for point scoring, he added.

Shehryar Afridi urged the opposition parties both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to avoid disgrace of the Parliament through their acts of hooliganism, scuffles and rumpus.

Replying to a question, he said the government was committed to bring back the fugitive and absconder, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who deceived the whole nation in the name of his medical illness.

He said Nawaz Sharif had used derogatory remarks and criticized the national institutions including judiciary and armed forces for political gains.