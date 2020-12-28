UrduPoint.com
Afridi For Penalizing Indian Army Officer In Shopian Fake Encounter Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said the Indian army officer charged in Shopian fake encounter case should be penalized in accordance with the United Nations (UN) laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said the Indian army officer charged in Shopian fake encounter case should be penalized in accordance with the United Nations (UN) laws.

He said in his reaction on the recent chargesheet filed by the police of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against an Indian Army officer and two others in the Shopian fake encounter case that led to the killings of three Kashmiri civilians in July.

Afridi urged the world to act against Indian 'war crimes' in IIOJK and stop occupation forces from grave human rights violations in the Indian occupied territory.

Indian Army had put illegal weapons on the bodies of victims to cover up their crime, Shahryar Afridi said while quoting the chargesheet.

He said the police blotter clearly indicated that the occupation forces martyred innocent Kashmiri youth to discredit Pakistan.

Afridi said the charge was not filed by any foreigner but the police of IIOJK that speaks volumes about the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris since many decades.

India should retrospect itself before accusing Pakistan of terrorism as ruthless goons of its army continued tyrannies in the occupied valley, he said.

"Pakistan wants peace in the region and India is the enemy of that peace," chairman Kashmir committee remarked.

