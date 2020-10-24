UrduPoint.com
Afridi Foresees IIOJK Liberation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

Afridi foresees IIOJK liberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go in vain as the world community had started taking note of the Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"73 years back, Kashmiris liberated Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Now job at hand is to liberate rest of Kashmir from illegal occupation of fascist India. Brave, valiant Kashmiris have been offering sacrifices. Freedom is not far. World is now waking up. India can no more capture Kashmir," he tweeted on the 73rd Foundation Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government.

