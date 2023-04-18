Afridi grieves over Torkham tragedy, eulogizes CS over timely reaction

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has expressed a deep sense of shock and sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by a landslide on heavy vehicles carrying goods near the Pak-Afghan Torkham border in Khyber district.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the affected families in this tragic incident.

It should be noted that Haji Manzoor Afridi, who belongs to the same district, immediately contacted the relevant provincial and district administration authorities soon after receiving information about the incident and fire eruption in trade vehicles.

He directed immediate rescue measures and shifted the injured to the local hospital as well as exploiting all resources and government machinery for this purpose. He also kept himself aware of the moment-to-moment progress of the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Minister Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi eulogized the role of the Provincial Chief Secretary for immediately reaching the accident site and personally supervising the rescue operation. He paid tributes to the chief secretary on behalf of all the tribes of Khyber. He also expressed confidence that the Chief Secretary will take effective measures under his personal supervision for averting such incidents in the future.