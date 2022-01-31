Afridi inspects facilities at Bacha Khan International Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi here on Monday visited Bacha Khan International Airport and inspected the facilities being provided by various government departments to facilitate passengers especially overseas Pakistanis.

He visited international arrival and departure lounges to review the facilities and also interacted with the passengers to inquire their opinion regarding the facilities.

He issued on-spot directives for provision of better services to passengers, said a media release.

The Advisor said the Prime Minister considers Pakistani expatriates as ambassadors and precious assets of the country.

He said that provision of extraordinary facilities, and safeguarding well-being of expatriates was the top priority and the government would leave no stone unturned to ensure this.

He further said that the present government attached high importance with Pakistani expatriates and all possible efforts would be made to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their dependents.

He directed all the concerned departments to extend maximum facilities to passengers at airport and stated that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.